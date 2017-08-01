Michael Jordan: Could beat LaVar Ball with just one leg

Michael Jordan is quite sure he'd beat LaVar Ball in a game of one-on-one ... even "if I was one-legged."

Months after Ball made headlines by saying he "would kill" Jordan "back in my heyday," the Hall of Famer finally discussed Ball's comments.

"You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe?" Jordan told campers at his Flight School basketball camp Monday.?"He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?

"It doesn't deserve a response, but I'm [going to] give it to you because you asked the question. I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Ball, the father of? Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, fired the first shot in March.

"I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left," Ball told USA Today Sports as to how he'd beat Jordan. "He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot 'cause he can't go around me. He's not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim."

Ball averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds a game in the 1987-88 season at Washington State, before he transferred to a smaller school seeking more playing time. That same season, Jordan averaged an NBA-leading 35.0 points for the Chicago Bulls.

Ball responded to Jordan's assertion Tuesday as mere "entertainment."

"Look at everybody, man. Everybody used to say, 'You know, I think Wilt Chamberlain is better than Shaq; I think Oscar Robertson is better than LeBron.' Now the story is LaVar is better than Michael Jordan," Ball told The Really Big Show on ESPN 850 WKNR in Cleveland.

"C'mon, I didn't even play basketball in the pros and they're talking about me and Michael Jordan. That's what I'm talking about. He tells me he can beat me with one leg. Well, guess what: I can beat him with one hand. Now we're both ... looking like we can't play."