Michael Jordan fan has crying LeBron James image tattooed to leg

Kalen Gilleese has a body full of tattoos that he has had inked for the past 12 years, but none of them have earned national attention. That was until this week when he got a crying? LeBron James?face on this right calf.

"I've heard from a lot of people that have seen it," Gilleese said. "No matter what they think, they end by appreciating how well done it is."

Gilleese, who lives in Salt Lake City, is a Michael Jordan fan and doesn't particularly like James.

"I think LeBron is in the top five of all time, but he's not Jordan," Gilleese said. "I just get ticked off by everyone saying that. And I absolutely hate how LeBron flops."

Gilleese has bothered his friend Preston Schooley to get the tattoo for the past two months. Schooley happens to be a tattoo artist at Blaque Salt Tattoo in Salt Lake.

"After the Warriors won, I convinced him to do it on me," Gilleese said.

On Wednesday, crying LeBron was inked on Gilleese, wearing Bulls shorts and Air Jordans, after about 3 1/2 hours. Schooley said the two were laughing the whole time.

"He likes to be a troll and this does the trick," Schooley said.

Next up for the remaining space on Gilleese's body are sports heroes that he loves including Barry Sanders, Wayne Gretzky and Joe Montana.