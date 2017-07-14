Michael Pineda to get 2nd opinion on Tommy John surgery recommendation

BOSTON -- Michael Pineda has been told he needs Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, but the New York Yankees starting pitcher is going for a second opinion before making a final decision on the apparent season-ending surgery, general manager Brian Cashman announced Friday.

The timing of the injury for Pineda's flexor muscle strain and the partial tear in the UCL ligament could not have been worse. He was scheduled to become a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

Pineda had fought back from a serious shoulder injury when he first arrived to the Yankees in 2012. It took him two years to come back. This season, he is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA, but he has struggled.

In addition, first baseman Greg Bird, who has missed most of the season with a bruised bone in his ankle, may need surgery for a condition called os trigonum, which is excess bone growth in his foot.

The ankle injury may be causing inflammation in his foot that Cashman said could likely lead to surgery, though Bird still needs to see another doctor before the team, Bird and his agents discuss options.

If Bird has surgery, he would be out at least another two months. He missed all of last year after shoulder surgery.

The Yankees made a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire 26-year-old minor league slugger Garrett Cooper on Thursday. He is expected to make his major league debut at first base against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway on Friday.

Meanwhile Cashman said DH Matt Holliday (virus) will be in the lineup on Friday night against the Red Sox, while second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring) could return Saturday.

Pineda's injury further puts the Yankees' struggling starting pitching in disarray. Masahiro Tanaka, who is supposed to be the team's ace, will not start until the fourth game of the second half on Sunday night against the Red Sox.

The Yankees will start rookie Jordan Montgomery on Friday night, followed by All-Star Luis Severino on Saturday. Bryan Mitchell will start the day game of Sunday's doubleheader.

In Minnesota, CC Sabathia and Luis Cessa will make starts on Monday and Tuesday. Cashman said top prospect Chance Adams could be a starting option at some point.

Cashman said the injury to Pineda will not change his approach to the trade deadline.

"We will be careful buyers," Cashman said.

The Yankees have lost 17 of their last 25 games. They are 3.5 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East, but are atop the AL wild card standings.