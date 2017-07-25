Michael Vick working with Chiefs because he's interested in coaching

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has expressed an interest in coaching, so he is working as a coaching intern this summer for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Vick spent 13 seasons in the NFL, the first six with the Atlanta Falcons, who recently honored him.

Reid coached Vick when the quarterback played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2012.

In May, Vick told the Howard Eskin Podcast that he'd talked with Reid about coaching alongside him.

"Yeah, well, he just wanted to get my thoughts, but we haven't talked about it since," Vick said then. "But if I could coach with anybody, I would love to start out with Andy if there was an opportunity. Obviously, I would love it with the Falcons as well. So we'll see how it goes."

Vick was the first and only quarterback to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season in league history. His time with the Falcons came to an abrupt end in 2007 when he was sentenced to 23 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation.

He returned to play for the Eagles, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in 2010.