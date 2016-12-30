Michigan stars Jabrill Peppers, Jake Butt miss Orange Bowl with injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Michigan?junior Jabrill Peppers?did not play for the Wolverines against Florida State?in Friday's Capital One Orange Bowl because of an unspecified injury, the school announced.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Peppers tweaked his hamstring at practice Thursday at the Miami Dolphins' team facility. Peppers practiced all week and planned to play, the source said, but after warming up in full pads at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday he decided he wasn't healthy enough to play shortly before kickoff.

Michigan also lost Mackey Award-winning tight end Jake Butt during the first half. Butt clutched his right leg after he was tackled on a 16-yard reception in the second quarter.

The senior walked off the field and to the locker room without help from trainers. A team spokesman confirmed at halftime that Butt wouldn't return to the game but did not add any specifics about the nature of his injury. He finished with three catches and 28 yards in the final game of his college career.

Peppers' injury isn't considered serious, but he needed more time to heal, the source said.

Those who know Peppers say he wanted to play and that this "is not a McCaffrey or Fournette situation," referring to Stanford's Christian McCaffrey and LSU's Leonard Fournette, who chose to sit out their bowl games in order to prepare for the NFL draft.

Peppers' absence from Friday's game was noticeable at the outset, as Florida State jumped to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter.

A Heisman Trophy finalist, he played linebacker, returned punts and kicks, and made occasional appearances on offense for Michigan this season.

Peppers has yet to announce a decision about whether he will return to Michigan next year or declare early for the NFL draft. He has two years of eligibility remaining but is projected as a first-round draft pick.