Michigan's Lavert Hill apologizes for flipping off crowd

Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill apologized Monday for making an inappropriate gesture at the end of the Wolverines' 42-13 loss at Penn State this weekend.

Hill, a sophomore, was photographed flipping two middle fingers to the crowd in State College as both teams took the field to shake hands at the end of the game.?

"I sincerely regret my inappropriate gesture at the end of Saturday's football game," Hill said in a statement released by the school Monday morning. "I let my emotions get the best of me and learned a valuable lesson. I am truly sorry for this offensive gesture and vow that it will not happen again."

The former Nittany Lions commit made seven tackles and broke up a pass in the loss. The 42 points surrendered by Michigan's defense matched the highest total that the team has allowed in the past three years.

Hill was one of two defensive backs who flashed middle fingers in a losing effort over the weekend. Tennessee's Rashaan Gaulden? flipped off Alabama fans after his teammate returned an interception for a touchdown during a blowout loss for the Volunteers.