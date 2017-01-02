Mike Krzyzewski expected to take leave after Georgia Tech meeting

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is expected to take a leave of absence due to back issues, multiple sources told ESPN.

One source said Krzyzewski is likely to coach Wednesday against Georgia Tech and then step away for an unspecified amount of time.

"His back has been bothering him way worse than he's let on," a source told ESPN. "The plan is for him to be back at some point this year."

Krzyzewski had back issues in 1995, following surgery in October, and he stepped away in January 1996 for the remainder of the season. Duke was 9-8 overall at the time and 0-6 in ACC play.

He had offseason knee surgery this past April and missed the Georgia Tech game a year ago after feeling under the weather and being taken to the hospital for tests.

Krzyzewski, 69, has led the Blue Devils to five national titles and has a team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason.