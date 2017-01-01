Mike McCoy fired by Chargers

The San Diego Chargers fired coach Mike McCoy following a loss Sunday that left the team at 5-11 for the season.

"Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers," team president John Spanos. "The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team's disappointing performance has not matched this team;s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately."