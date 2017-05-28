Mike Trout sprains thumb on headfirst slide; Angels say X-rays negative

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has been diagnosed with a sprained left thumb after leaving Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins.

The Angels announced that X-rays taken on Trout's hand were negative for any fracture. He suffered the injury while stealing second base in the fifth inning and yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst.

The reigning American League MVP was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game and took the field in the bottom of the fifth, but he was replaced in the sixth.

Trout was 0-for-2 when he left the game. He finished 2-for-9 in the series to drop his batting average to .337.

The center fielder hit his 16th home run of the season Saturday and is tied with? Yankees rookie Aaron Judge?for the major league lead.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.