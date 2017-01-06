Minnesota expected to hire P.J. Fleck to replace Tracy Claeys

Western Michigan's P.J. Fleck is expected to be named the next head coach at Minnesota, according to ESPN's Brett McMurphy and multiple reports.

Fleck and Minnesota are in the process of negotiating a contract, according to reports, but the deal is expected to be for five years, a source told McMurphy.

Fox 9 in Minneapolis first reported the tentative agreement between Fleck and Minnesota.

Minnesota fired coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, just over two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Athletic director Mark Coyle said he made the decision to fire Claeys to "address challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program. We need strong leadership to take Gopher football to the next level and address these challenges."

