Minor illness can't keep Baker Mayfield from Sooners' practices

Oklahoma continues to be cautious with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield practiced Thursday afternoon, but he did not attend a team function at the Lawry's Beef Bowl later that night as he fights what is believed to be a minor illness.

He also missed the team's media availability he was scheduled to speak at Friday morning.

"You saw him at practice," Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said. "We'll leave it at that."

Friday was the third straight day Mayfield was not with the team for a non-football activity. He also practiced Wednesday morning, but he was not with the team for its visit to Disney California Adventure Park, in Anaheim.

The Sooners face Georgia on Monday in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual.

When asked if people should be worried about Mayfield's condition, Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews?said, "Nah, no, Baker will be good to go."

Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter?said he hoped Mayfield was OK.

"Honestly, I want to play against him," Ledbetter said. "I love competition. He's a Heisman Trophy winner, and I would love to see if my skill set could hold up against that. That would be a great moment for me to measure where I'm at."