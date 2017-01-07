Mississippi State players help woman whose car flipped over

The Mississippi State men's basketball team came to the aid of a woman whose car flipped on a slippery highway Friday afternoon.

The woman did not appear to be seriously injured in the accident, according to team officials.

The MSU basketball squad, which traveled by bus to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a Saturday matchup against LSU because the de-icing machine had malfunctioned at the airport in Starkville, Mississippi, watched the woman's SUV slide into a median and flip, per spokesman Gregg Ellis.

Coach Ben Howland, who sat in the front seat of the bus, yelled, "Stop! Stop!" after he saw the crash.

Players, coaches and others staffers ran from the bus and helped pull her from the car, Ellis said.

"They all jumped off," Ellis said. "She was upside down."

Ryan Dotson, the team's trainer, examined the woman, who appeared to be disoriented and complained of a sore neck and knee.

Players and staffers then led her onto the bus so she could wait for medical personnel to arrive before they proceeded to Baton Rouge.

"We didn't want her waiting on the side of the road alone," Ellis said.

The team will fly home after Saturday's game.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation had advised all motorists to stay off the roads on Friday after a rare winter storm snarled on the region's highways.