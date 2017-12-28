Missouri DE Marcell Frazier calls out Josh Heupel for leaving team

Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier blamed departed offensive coordinator Josh Heupel for leaving the Tigers high and dry after they got rolled by Texas 33-16 Wednesday night at the Texas Bowl.

"Realistically, Heupel left us in a bad position," Frazier said of Heupel, who took the head-coaching job at Central Florida, bringing offensive line coach Glen Elarbee with him. "It is what it is. And Elarbee left us in a bad position. As men they have to look in the mirror. They let a whole bunch of teenage boys down, 18- and 19-year-olds. They left and they have to do what's best for their family, but I think it showed up a little bit today. We were doing things [on offense] we haven't done since maybe the Auburn game. It showed up.

"We practiced for almost a whole month without an O-coordinator or an O-line coach after having one of the most dominating offenses in the nation. It's tough. I believe they let some guys down. They had to do what's best for them. I don't quite understand it."

Frazier pointed to Scott Frost, who is still coaching Central Florida in the Peach Bowl despite taking the Nebraska job, as someone who's setting a better example.

"So I don't quite understand all the politics, but it showed up," Frazier said. "Texas, I don't believe they had anyone leave their entire staff. We had two offensive coaches leave."

Missouri actually had more total yards (390-280) than Texas, and the teams were even with 17 first downs each. But the Tigers had four turnovers to none for the Longhorns.