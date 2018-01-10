MLB agent Jason Wood fired; accused of filming clients showering

CSE Talent announced Wednesday that it had fired agent Jason Wood, who led its baseball division, for not upholding the company's "moral and ethical standards."

The Major League Baseball Players Association confirmed it has suspended Wood pending the outcome of an investigation. According to Yahoo! Sports, the investigation is regarding allegations that Wood secretly filmed clients who were using his shower.

"The allegations that have surfaced today are absurd and untrue," Wood said in a text to Yahoo! Sports and others. "Over the past 13 years I have worked tirelessly to build a successful agency through integrity and hard work. I am disappointed that there are those who have chosen to spread such irresponsible and harmful rumors."

The MLBPA declined to comment on the situation and the status of the investigation.

According to FanRag Sports, which first reported the allegations, a player, who didn't want to be identified, found a camera when using Wood's shower, confronted the agent and then fired him.

"For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values," Danny Martoe, president of CSE Talent, said in a statement. "It's unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn't uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood's employment."

Big leaguers? Andrew Benintendi, Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps, Ryne Stanek and Cody Asche and prospects Riley Pint, Joey Wentz and Mitch Keller are among the players who had been represented by Wood during their professional careers.

An agency spokesperson told ESPN's Scott Lauber that none of the players represented by Wood, including Benintendi, has informed CSE Talent of plans to leave the agency.

Wood hasn't returned messages from ESPN.

ESPN's Scott Lauber and Jerry Crasnick contributed to this report.