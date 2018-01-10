MLB agent Jason Wood fired; reportedly filmed clients showering

CSE Talent announced Wednesday that it had fired agent Jason Wood, who led its baseball division, for not upholding the company's "moral and ethical standards."

Wood was suspended by the Major League Baseball Players Association, which is investigating allegations that he secretly filmed clients who were using his shower, according to Yahoo! Sports.

According to FanRag Sports, which first reported the allegations, a player, who didn't want to be identified, found a camera when using Wood's shower, confronted the agent and then fired him.

"For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values," Danny Martoe, president of CSE Talent, said in a statement. "It's unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn't uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood's employment."

Big leaguers? Andrew Benintendi, Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps, Ryne Stanek and Cody Asche and prospects Riley Pint, Joey Wentz and Mitch Keller are among the players who had been represented by Wood during their professional careers.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick contributed to this report.