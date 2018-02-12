Ex-MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested with more than 20 kilograms of drugs

Former major league pitcher Esteban Loaiza is jailed and facing felony drug charges after being arrested in San Diego on Friday, according to online court records.

Loaiza is being held on $200,000 bail by the San Diego Sheriff's office on three felony charges: possession of heroin and cocaine over 20 kilograms, possession of narcotics for sale, and possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

Loaiza, 46, is scheduled to be in court on the charges on Wednesday.

The right-hander last pitched in the major leagues in 2008 and had a 126-114 record in 14 seasons for the Pirates, Rangers, Blue Jays, White Sox, Yankees, Nationals, Athletics and Dodgers.

A two-time All-Star, Loaiza finished second in American League Cy Young voting in 2003 when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA and an AL-leading 207 strikeouts for the White Sox. He made just over $43.7 million in his major league career.