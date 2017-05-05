MLB won't suspend Chris Sale for throwing behind Manny Machado

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not be suspended by Major League Baseball for throwing behind Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Sale threw a 98 mph fastball at the knees and behind Machado in the first inning of Tuesday night's game at Fenway Park, leading plate umpire D.J. Reyburn to issue warnings to both benches.

The incident came a day after Boston's Mookie Betts was hit by a pitch from Orioles starter Dylan Bundy?-- another incident in an ongoing feud between the teams.?

Machado went on an expletive-laden rant after the Red Sox's 5-2 win Tuesday, blasting Sale and the team and saying he "lost respect for that organization, that coaching staff and everyone over there."

"I mean, if you're going to f---ing hit me, hit me. Go ahead. F---ing hit me," Machado said. "Don't let this s--- keep lingering, f---ing around and keep trying to hit people. It's f---ing bulls---."

Informed of Machado's comments, Sale shrugged.

"Whatever, man," said Sale, who didn't discuss the intention of his pitch. "Not losing any sleep tonight."

The ongoing feud between the Red Sox and Orioles dates to April 21 in Baltimore. Machado slid spikes-high into Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who missed the next three games because of a sore left knee and ankle.

Two days after the slide, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a 90 mph pitch behind Machado's head. Major League Baseball suspended Barnes for four games, and Pedroia publicly denounced his teammates' actions, with television cameras capturing him telling Machado, "It's not me, it's them."

Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber was used in this report.