MLB trade deadline buzz

The MLB trade deadline is nearing, and speculation is heating up across baseball. Here is what our writers are hearing:

More: ? Key questions |? Predictions |? Rumors?| Complete coverage

July 29 deadline buzz

Will the A's simply keep Sonny Gray? It appears that Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier are not the hangup in a Sonny Gray deal to the Yankees, a source has?told Jerry Crasnick. The Athletics and Yankees are discussing other prospects after the Yankees said "no" on Torres and Frazier. As the A's move on to alternatives, the teams still haven't been able to agree on a package. Even as it's expected that Gray will be held out of his start on Sunday, A's GM Billy Beane has given indications that he's ready to keep Gray into the winter if he can't get package he wants. Someone will have to blink soon if a deal between the two teams is going to get done.

Tigers in no hurry to deal veteran ace Verlander: Jerry Crasnick notes that he has yet to hear from anybody who expects the Tigers to actually move veteran starter Justin Verlander by the deadline. Crasnick reports that Tigers GM Al Avila isn't under pressure to move a big salary at trade deadline, and he can wait until the offseason and regroup on Verlander.

Marlins still fishing: Jerry Crasnick reports that the Marlins are still open to offers on veteran starter Dan Straily, and several teams are keeping in touch. The Marlins are also extremely open to discussing second baseman Dee Gordon, but between his .694 OPS and a contract costing a guaranteed $38 million through 2020 after this season, there's not much traffic there.

Rays mulling some infield tweaks: The Rays have the flexibility to weigh offers for infielders Tim Beckham and Brad Miller, Jerry Crasnick notes. There's no sense of urgency to move either guy, but they're keeping open mind. They also had interest in Howie Kendrick before the Nationals acquired him from the Phillies on Friday night. Tampa Bay's position on trading for him was contingent on first making other moves.

Yankees not investing in Yonder solution: While the Yankees might take first baseman Yonder Alonso to help facilitate a Sonny Gray deal with the A's, Jerry Crasnick says that their focus is on pitching and not acquiring help at first base. Chase Headley is slashing .317/.364/.415 in July, so production at the position is not a major issue, while Alonso has hit just .186 (8-43) since the All-Star Game. Thus far, the Yankees have balked at A's GM Billy Beane's asking price for Gray, and Crasnick suggests that if the price doesn't come down they're prepared to go in different direction.

July 28 deadline buzz

? Could Sonny Gray stay in California?? Sonny Gray's name has been prevalent in trade rumors for a while now, but a new -- and surprising -- team has made an appearance. Buster Olney reports the San Diego Padres could be a landing spot for the Oakland Athletics' right-hander. But Gray would hit free agency before the Padres are seriously able to contend. The Padres could acquire Gray and then try flipping him this winter, as he is arbitration eligible in 2018, he will be one year closer to free agency and he is an injury risk.

? Cubs in search of a backup backstop: The Chicago Cubs won't need to pay a big price if they get a backup catcher, as whomever they add won't see more than 60 at-bats, Buster Olney reports. Some options for the Cubs to sort through are the Marlins' A.J. Ellis, the Braves' Kurt Suzuki, the Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy and the Tigers' Alex Avila, to name a few.

? Royals looking for a slugging outfielder: The Kansas City Royals are thinking about acquiring a corner outfield bat for a stretch run. But adding a starting pitcher is their top priority, according to Jerry Crasnick. Melky Cabrera of the Chicago White Sox is one possibility for outfielders. Entering Friday's play, the 32-year-old Cabrera had a slash line of .289/.331/.430 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs over 96 games. Buster Olney notes the New York Mets' Jay Bruce would be a "great fit" in Kansas City.

Cardinals could add a starter to deadline mix: Other teams are waiting for a clear indication from the Cardinals on whether they intend to trade starting pitcher Lance Lynn, Buster Olney reports. Between his 3.21 ERA this season and a career record of 69-45, Lynn would be among the most coveted starters available on the market, should they put him on the block.

Contenders?ogling Orioles relievers: Lots of scouts are expected to be on hand to watch Zach Britton and Brad Brach over the weekend during the Rangers-Orioles series in Texas, Jerry Crasnick reports. Crasnick notes that a late-developing market for Britton is still possible. Several contenders have been monitoring him, including the Cubs, Dodgers and Astros. The Nationals could use Britton, as well, but there are no indications that anything is brewing between them and the Orioles at the moment.

Britton is throwing 96 mph, but teams want to see him pitch in back-to-back games -- something he hasn't done that since his return from the disabled list on July 5. The big question for interested clubs is how well will Britton's velocity hold up during that second day. If it's still 96 mph or so, that's a good sign, but not so much if it dips to 93.

Steve Cishek's travels continue: With the Rays' trade Friday morning for the veteran reliever in exchange for swingman? Erasmo Ramirez, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick notes the former Marlins closer has moved from Miami to St. Louis (via a July trade), from St. Louis to Seattle as a free agent and now back to Florida in the space of two years. For Ramirez, it's a return to the organization he originally signed with and later debuted with. Crasnick reports that with Cishek making $6 million and Erasmo Ramirez making $3.125 million, the Mariners are sending $1 million to the Rays to cover the prorated portion of the difference.

July 27 deadline buzz

The Rangers are shopping? Jeremy Jeffress, according to other clubs. The right-hander has struggled this season, but was a strong performer for the Brewers and Rangers just a season ago.

Tigers' Wilson a hot name.?Sources tell ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that six to eight teams remain in the mix for Detroit reliever Justin Wilson, with the Astros, Nationals and Indians among the suitors -- and it isn't just contenders that are pursuing the left-hander, who is under club control for 2018. The chances of a Wilson- Justin Verlander package deal with any club between now and Monday are not good, though.

Rays not done after bullpen upgrade.?Even after adding under-the-radar reliever Dan Jennings from the White Sox, the Rays are looking for more bullpen help, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. The lineup should get Kevin Kiermaier back soon, so adding a position player is less of a priority.

The Rays are also open to hearing offers on Brad Miller and Tim Beckham, but they are not shopping them, according to Crasnick. The Rays have some depth and flexibility to make another move after adding Lucas Duda and Adeiny Hechavarria.

Boston's bullpen issue. ? The Red Sox are still exploring the relief market, but might not necessarily move on to Addison Reed , AJ Ramos and other post- Pat Neshek options, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. Boston liked the different look Neshek would have provided with his funky delivery -- a change of pace from Matt Barnes and the team's other right-handed arms.

Can Reed fill a bullpen hole ? ? Mets reliever Addison Reed is a potential fallback option for the Rays, Dodgers, Red Sox and other teams looking for bullpen help as the deadline approaches, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. "At the end of the day, he is pretty freaking good and very durable," one evaluator said of Reed. But the frequency that Reed has been used by manager Terry Collins is also a concern for some interested teams.

July 26 deadline buzz

Could the Cubs go after Justin Verlander? ?The Tigers' ace is the only name that appears to be a possibility, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. After packaging top minor league assets in the deal for Jose Quintana,? the lure of a Verlander deal is that it would cost the Cubs more in money than in prospects. How much Detroit is willing to pick up of the $56 million remaining on the right-hander's contract after this year, however, is unknown. But Chicago likes the prospect of an American League-to-National League move without giving up any major league players.

? Lugo a name to watch.?The Cubs are among several teams that have shown interest in Mets pitcher Seth Lugo, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. The Mets aren't motivated to deal Lugo now, though, as the 27-year-old is one of New York's few healthy arms and has pitched well lately.

July 25 deadline buzz

? Could Yankees land Sonny Gray? According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Yankees continue to have conversations about acquiring Oakland's ace in their search for players who can help in 2017 and beyond.

? Market for Darvish takes shape.? The Rangers are willing to trade Yu Darvish if someone meets their asking price, according to Jerry Crasnick. Sources told ESPN.com that GM Jon Daniels has begun calling potential suitors to tell them Texas would trade the ace -- but only in the right deal.?The Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, Cubs and several other contenders have dispatched scouts to watch Darvish in his recent outings.

July 24 deadline buzz

? Brewers prioritizing pitching.? The Milwaukee Brewers are actively exploring both starters and relievers, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. As ESPN's Buster Olney reported, Milwaukee has also talked to the Detroit Tigers about Ian Kinsler, but this appears to be a case of the Tigers hoping to pair a veteran salary with coveted reliever Justin Wilson. Kinsler has a $10 million club option for 2018 with a $5 million buyout.