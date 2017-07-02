Mookie Betts' 8 RBIs in leadoff spot ties MLB record

Mookie Betts had eight RBIs Sunday in the Boston Red Sox's 15-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays, tying a major league record for RBIs in a game by a leadoff hitter, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Only five players have ever had eight RBIs in a game form the leadoff spot since 1920, when RBIs became an official statistic.

Betts was 4-for-6 with two home runs and three runs scored.

Ronnie Belliard was the last leadoff hitter to have eight RBIs in a game in 2003 for the Colorado Rockies.

The other players to have eight RBIs in a game from the leadoff spot are: Jim Northrup in 1973 for the Detroit Tigers, Bill Glynn in 1954 for the Cleveland Indians and Augie Bergamo in 1945 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

It is Betts' second eight-RBI game in his career. He joins Nomar Garciaparra as the only players in Red Sox history to have two career eight-RBI games.

Betts and the Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz are the only active players to have two eight-RBI games in their careers.