MRI confirms 49ers' Malcolm Smith suffered torn pectoral in practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's fears about linebacker Malcolm Smith's pectoral injury were confirmed Saturday when an MRI revealed a tear that could end Smith's season before it gets started.

Smith suffered the injury during the team's practice Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Moments after that workout, Shanahan suggested that Smith would miss an extended period of time but had expressed hope that Smith might be able to play this year.

Those hopes were dashed after an MRI showed that Smith suffered a torn pectoral, the team confirmed Saturday night. While the injury is likely to keep Smith out for the season, the Niners have not yet made a roster move and could wait a little bit to explore their options. They have the day off Sunday and don't return to practice until Monday morning.

Smith suffered the injury about midway through Saturday's practice as he chased down running back Matt Breida near the sidelines. Smith reached for the ball and let out a groan, as he appeared to get his arm caught up on Breida's helmet. Smith attempted to stay in but had to leave the field soon after.

Smith's injury is a tough blow to the Niners' defense after San Francisco made him a free-agent priority in March. He signed a five-year, $26.5 million deal then in part because of his familiarity with new coordinator Robert Saleh's defensive scheme.

A former Super Bowl MVP, Smith came to the 49ers from the Oakland Raiders but had previously worked with Saleh when they were with the Seattle Seahawks.

During the opening week of camp, Smith worked as the starting weak side linebacker and was expected to battle with rookie Reuben Foster for that role throughout the preseason. Earlier this week, Saleh insisted that the 49ers didn't want to rush Foster, who is coming off shoulder surgery, into the starting lineup.

"He has a lot of flash plays," Saleh said. "The best way I can explain with Reuben is he'll get his opportunity when he absolutely, absolutely deserves it. The credit really goes to the 'backers in that room also, that they also deserve every opportunity that they're getting as well as him. As a group, we're just trying to work through it and make sure that we do our best to evaluate and give them all an equal opportunity to be evaluated."

When Smith departed Saturday's practice, it was Ray-Ray Armstrong who replaced him with the top defense, but Foster's ascension to the top of the depth chart could be expedited following Smith's injury.