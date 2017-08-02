MRI confirms torn ACL for Dominique Easley, who will miss 2017 season

An MRI confirmed that? Los Angeles Rams?defensive tackle Dominique Easley tore his ACL, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Easley, a former first-round pick who was projected to be a starter, is out for the season, the source said.

Easley, 25, has a long history of knee injuries, which had prompted concern throughout the organization that his latest setback could be a significant one.?

He tore the ACL in each of his knees while at Florida, the left in 2011 and the right in '13. He ended the 2014 and '15 seasons with the New England Patriots on injured reserve, first with an injured knee and then with an injured thigh.

The Rams picked Easley up after he was released in April 2016, and he turned in a productive season. He posted a career-high 3.5 sacks in 2016 and was graded 30th among 125 qualified interior defenders by Pro Football Focus.

With William Hayes?now in Miami, Easley was set to start on a defensive line that included? Michael Brockers and Aaron Donald. Now only Brockers remains.

Donald, the game's best interior pass-rusher, is holding out while hoping for a restructured contract. Next up on the depth chart, it seems, are Ethan Westbrooks, Mike Purcell and Tanzel Smart.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.