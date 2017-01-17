MRI reveals ACL tear for NCAA assists leader Maurice Watson Jr.

Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Monday night's win against Xavier and will miss the remainder of the season.

An MRI on Tuesday revealed the extent of the injury.

Watson, the NCAA leader in assists per game (8.5), was hurt in the first half against Xavier, needing help off the floor on two separate occasions. He said after the game that he felt a pop after landing awkwardly on a layup attempt.

"We are sorry to learn of the severity of Maurice's injury, but are thankful for his contributions since joining the Bluejay program three years ago," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in a statement.

"Our team will regroup, and we have a lot of young men who are capable of stepping up to fill the void in Maurice's absence. Maurice's leadership role on our team will continue to be huge part of our success."

Watson, a 5-foot-10 senior from Philadelphia, was also averaging 12.9 points per game and shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range. He transferred to Creighton after two seasons at Boston University.

"I'm going to fight to get back," Watson said in the statement. "And my teammates need to keep fighting through the year. The fact that these guys battled through yesterday game gives me confidence and security that they'll be able to go on and do great things. I intend to finish my college career and have a great impact, even if it's not on the court."

No. 7 Creighton (18-1, 5-1 Big East) is off to the best start in program history. It will host Marquette on Saturday.