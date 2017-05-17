MRI for Warriors' Zaza Pachulia shows heel free of serious injury

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia underwent an MRI on his sore right heel Wednesday, and the results came back clean, league sources tell ESPN.

Pachulia, whose status is day to day, suffered a heel contusion in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

He scored four points in seven minutes before suffering the injury and told ESPN after the team's 136-100 victory that he didn't know how serious it was.

Pachulia is averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 boards in the postseason. Game 3 is Saturday in San Antonio.