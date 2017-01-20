Myles Davis says he's done at Xavier three games after returning

Xavier basketball standout Myles Davis says he's leaving school.

Davis made the announcement Friday, less than two weeks after he was reinstated following a suspension.

Xavier suspended Davis before the start of this season while he faced misdemeanor charges in court for allegedly damaging his former girlfriend's property. One charge was dropped and Davis pleaded guilty to one reduced charge of disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement.

He played three games upon returning, averaging 0.7 points in just 11 minutes.

"Myles and I met earlier this morning. As Myles has stated, he has left our basketball program," coach Chris Mack told? ESPN's Jeff Goodman. "He and his family have asked for privacy and can share more information if they see fit."

Davis was a leader on the Xavier team that was ranked as high as No. 5 last season, when he averaged 10.8 points per game.

This season, the Musketeers are 13-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big East, good for fourth place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?