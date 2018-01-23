Nate Diaz: 'I'll see you around May, June'

UFC star Nate Diaz appears to be closing in on a potential comeback.

Diaz (19-11) posted a series of fight images to social media on Tuesday, including one of an infamous press conference he walked out of prior to his second fight against Conor McGregor in August 2016.

"Sick of sitting around waiting for you f---ers to do s---," Diaz wrote. "There's no excitement in this fight s---. Step your games up. I'll see you around May, June. Sincerely, The Real Champ."

Diaz, 32, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, however sources close to the fighter confirmed to ESPN he's "ready" to fight within that time frame.

The UFC has not announced its schedule that far in advance.

Diaz hasn't fought since that second bout against McGregor, which he lost via majority decision. The two fought twice in 2016, and both events were an instant success. The rematch at UFC 202 reportedly set the promotion's record for pay-per-view buys.

McGregor (21-3) went on to claim the UFC's lightweight championship against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. He also fought Floyd Mayweather last August, in a lucrative boxing match.

Diaz was briefly linked to a potential fight against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December, but the fight ultimately did not come to fruition. He also confirmed to ESPN last year the UFC offered a fight against Tony Ferguson, but that also failed to materialize.

Fighting out of Stockton, California, Diaz is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. He has fought exclusively in the UFC since 2007, primarily in the 155-pound lightweight division.