Nationals' Max Scherzer to miss start Friday with another neck issue

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer?has been scratched by the Washington Nationals?from his Friday night start at San Diego with a neck issue.

Scherzer, 12-5 with a 2.25 ERA and 220 strikeouts, left a start and then sat out a game with neck spasms earlier this month. Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Friday's soreness was on the other side of Scherzer's neck.

The right-hander was replaced in the lineup by left-handed reliever? Matt Grace. The third-year veteran will be making his first career start.