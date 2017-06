Washington Nationals?shortstop? Trea Turner has a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist, the team announced.

The injury occurred after the speedster was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Turner had gone 1-for-2 with one walk, as well as two steals in the game.

He had seven stolen bases in the series and has an MLB-high 35 on the season.