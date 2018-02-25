NBA agent Dan Fegan killed in crash; 5-year-old son injured

ASPEN, Colo. -- Colorado authorities said longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

The Colorado State Patrol said Fegan was driving an SUV when he tried to merge onto a highway and was broadsided by a commuter bus near Aspen, which is about 180 miles west of Denver.

Colorado state trooper Gabe Easton told the Aspen Times the SUV's other occupants, Fegan's 5-year-old son and a 29-year-old California woman, were airlifted to a Denver hospital in serious condition.

No one on the bus was hurt. The CEO of Roaring Fork Transportation Authority said the driver didn't have time to avoid the collision.

Fegan's family released a statement through a spokesman, Terry Fahn, of Sitrick and Company.

"Today we lost a great man, father, son and brother who always stood up not only for his clients, but also for what he knew was right," the statement said. "We are all shocked and saddened by this tragic development and appreciate the outpouring of support. We ask for privacy at this difficult time."

In 2016, Fegan was on Forbes magazine's list of top agents. Among the players he had represented are John Wall,? DeMarcus Cousins?and Dwight Howard.

"I knew Dan as a friend and a neighbor long before we developed a team executive-player agent relationship," Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said. "The NBA players he represented have lost a tireless advocate for their interests and well being while NBA teams will miss having a highly intelligent, professional representative to partner with in the management and development of his clients on their rosters."

The Mavericks' Mark Cuban said Fegan held a special place in the timeline of his life as an NBA owner.

"Dan was the first agent who realized I was serious about basketball, winning and learning as much as I could about the game,"?Cuban said.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge recalled how passionate Fegan was about seeking the best care for his brother after he was diagnosed with cancer.

"I just remember Dan very emotionally talking to me about getting whatever help we could provide his family in getting his brother into Mass General (Hospital) as quickly as possible for treatment,"?Ainge said. "He cared so deeply about helping his brother."

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was used in this report.