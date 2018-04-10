NBA draft rankings: The top 100 prospects for 2018

Who are the best prospects in the 2018 NBA draft?

You can find our updated top 100 rankings here throughout the season.

This top 100 differs from our mock drafts in one crucial way: The top 100 is an overall ranking of all draft-eligible prospects in the 2018 NBA draft, regardless of whether or not we believe they are likely to enter -- or ultimately stay in -- the draft.

The mock draft attempts to project which players should or will make themselves eligible in April. And down the road, it will also take into account NBA teams' needs, the draft order and things we've learned about front-office tendencies.

Read more about the latest risers and fallers in our mock draft here, plus our stock watch following the Elite Eight.