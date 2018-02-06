NBA fines Lakers $50K for Magic Johnson's comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league's anti-tampering rule, it was announced Tuesday.

The fine is in response to unspecified statements made by Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson regarding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Johnson recently praised?Antetokounmpo's play in an ESPN interview, saying he'd someday lead the Bucks to a championship.

"Oh yeah," Johnson told ESPN when asked if he sees parallel between Antetokounmpo's play and his. "With his ball-handling skills and his passing ability. He plays above the rim; I never could do that. But in his understanding of the game, his basketball IQ, his creativity of shots for his teammates ... that's where we [have the] same thing. Can bring it down, make a pass, make a play.

"I'm just happy he's starting in the All-Star game because he deserves that. And he's going to be like an MVP, a champion. This dude, he's going to put Milwaukee on the map. And I think he's going to bring them a championship one day."

Antetokounmpo is in the midst of his best season as a pro, averaging career highs in points, 28.0, and rebounds, 10.4, on the year, to go along with 4.7 assists per game.

