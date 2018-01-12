NBA fines Rodney Hood $35K for slapping fan's cellphone

Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for slapping a phone out of a fan's hand while exiting the court during Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, it was announced Friday.

After picking up his second technical foul during the 107-104 victory, the Jazz reserve knocked the cellphone out of the hand of a fan sitting courtside at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The fan appeared to be taking a photo or video of the 6-foot-8 guard's exit from the court.?

Hood becomes the fourth player to be fined this season for interactions with a fan.? DeMarcus Cousins, Kyrie Irving and Austin Rivers each were fined $25,000 for separate incidents by NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The 6-foot-8, 206-pound sharpshooter has averaged a career-high 16.5 points per game this season as the Jazz have struggled to a 17-24 record entering Friday's game against Charlotte.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.