NBA free agency Day 8: Harden's massive extension a good value?

Houston Rockets

1.?Signed guard James Harden to a four-year extension estimated at $170 million

Under normal circumstances, Harden would not be eligible for an extension so soon after renegotiating and extending his contract last summer, almost exactly a year ago. (That extension, like this one, was announced the second Saturday of July.)

However, the NBA acknowledged that the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that went into affect July 1 hurt Harden and Russell Westbrook -- who signed a similar deal last year -- by denying them the opportunity to take advantage of the new designated veteran extension that would have allowed them to make more money.

So a clause in the new CBA was written specifically for Harden and Westbrook, allowing them a one-time opportunity to sign extensions this summer under the new designated veteran rules.

Because Harden would have been a 10-year veteran when he hit free agency in the summer of 2019 (presuming he declined a 2019-20 player option) and therefore already eligible for a contract starting up to 35 percent of the cap, this extension doesn't actually give him any more money than he would have made by opting out then and re-signing with the Rockets. In fact, had that scenario played out, Harden would have been able to sign for five years instead of the four he was able to add to his contract this way.

So there wasn't the same kind of incentive for Harden to extend now that younger players will have to sign designated veteran extensions, which allow them to make up 35 percent of the cap instead of the 30 percent that is typically their maximum.

The upside for Harden is the security of locking in max money. He becomes the first NBA player signed through 2022-23. While the actual value of this extension won't be determined until the 2019-20 cap is set in July 2019, based on the current NBA estimate of $108 million this extension would pay Harden approximately $170 million on top of the nearly $60 million he was already guaranteed the next two seasons.

As compared to Harden, Houston bears the greater share of the risk with such a long deal. That's surely worth it for the security of knowing Harden won't hit free agency again until nearly age 34. Rockets GM Daryl Morey believes in superstars, and he's not about to take any unnecessary chance of letting Harden leave in the near future.

Harden should deliver enough surplus value during the early years of the extension to make up for the fact that he may no longer be a max player by his early 30s. My multi-year projections, which cover the upcoming three seasons, estimate Harden's value at $48.6 million during the 2019-20 season, when he'll make $37.8 million based on the current cap projection.

1.? Agreed to a two-year, $8.9 million deal with guard Jamal Crawford

Having used their cap space to add a starting point guard ( Jeff Teague) and a power forward option ( Taj Gibson), the Timberwolves earmarked their room midlevel exception for a backup wing. And a little over a week into free agency, the options there were already thin.

While Minnesota has been linked to C.J. Miles, who would have been a great fit, it's possible the room exception wasn't enough to get him signed. The Timberwolves lost out on Nick Young, who got more money than they could offer next season from the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

After them, there was a steep decline in the two-way talent available in free agency. Defense-first options Tony Allen and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute didn't make much sense for Minnesota, which needs shooting to complement starting wings Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins. Among quality shooters, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Gerald Green looked like the best choices.

Enter Crawford, new to the market after agreeing to a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday following a trade. In fact, Crawford is so new to the market that he still must officially clear waivers on Sunday before he can sign with the Timberwolves.

Let's be careful not to overstate Crawford's shooting prowess. He's only an average 3-point shooter (36.0 percent last season, 35.0 percent career), though Crawford's high 3-point volume (5.4 attempts per 36 minutes) gives him gravitational pull on a defense. Still, Crawford hasn't scored with average efficiency since 2013-14, when he won the second of three Sixth Man Awards.

In recent seasons, Crawford has been an inefficient volume scorer, which doesn't appear to fill a need for Minnesota. Assuming Tom Thibodeau staggers Butler and Wiggins, the Timberwolves will always have at least one shot creator on the court. We'll see whether Crawford can transition into a smaller role playing with more talent than he did with the LA Clippers' second units.

Playing alongside Butler and Wiggins should help Crawford by protecting him from the toughest defensive matchups. His individual defense has understandably deteriorated in his late 30s, leaving Crawford a significant minus at that end of the court. ESPN's real plus-minus rated Crawford more than three points per 100 possessions worse than league average last season, putting him in the league's bottom 10.

Minnesota could still use more of a 3-and-D option on the wing but will have to try to scrounge one up at the minimum, which is all the Timberwolves can offer now to fill out the remaining four spots on their roster.