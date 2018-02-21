NBA mock draft: Teams, players moving in lottery and first round

Who's No. 1 now?

The trade deadline created a lot of movement in the 2018 NBA draft.?

Let's look at where the top prospects -- including Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba and Marvin Bagley III -- might land.

Our mock draft differs in two crucial ways from our recently updated top-100 prospect rankings. It uses ESPN's BPI to project the draft order, and it's adjusted for NBA team needs accordingly. It also attempts to project which players will ultimately end up declaring and keeping their names in the draft.

1. Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic

Real Madrid

Age: 18.9

PG

Height:?6-foot-8 |? Weight: 228

The Suns' backcourt is a work in progress after Phoenix traded Eric Bledsoe and brought in Elfrid Payton for what may end up being a rental.

Doncic's size, skill level and versatility allow him to play anywhere from 1 to 4, but there's little doubt that he's at his best with the ball in his hands. He would fit very well with playmaking wings Devin Booker and Josh Jackson.

He's having a phenomenal season in Europe, posting historic numbers in the Euroleague and Spanish ACB for an 18-year-old.

Deandre Ayton also will get a long look here.

Starting salary: $8,095,680

Deandre Ayton

Arizona

Freshman

C

Height:?7-foot |? Weight: 243

The Hawks are not in a position to draft based on need at this stage of their rebuilding effort, and there are question marks about how well promising big man John Collins fits in alongside another center who doesn't protect the rim at an elite rate.

Nevertheless, Ayton has elevated himself into the conversation as a top-two pick with his incredible natural physical tools and high skill level. His rebounding and scoring prowess could be very attractive here, even if Mohamed Bamba might actually be a better fit stylistically.

Starting salary: $7,243,440

3. Sacramento Kings

Mohamed Bamba

Texas

Freshman

C

Height:?7-foot |? Weight: 207

None of the Kings' big men have emerged as franchise cornerstones at this stage, meaning it would be foolish to pass on a top-tier talent due to positional concerns.

Bamba will likely get some looks in the top two as well, given his rare combination of length, shot-blocking instincts and offensive promise. He is starting to make 3-pointers more consistently (10-for-28 in his past 15 games), and his unicorn potential gives him arguably the highest upside of any player in this draft.?

Starting salary: $6,504,600

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)

Jaren Jackson

Michigan State

Freshman

C

Height:?6-foot-11 |? Weight: 242

At 6-foot-11 and 242 pounds, with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, it's very likely that Jackson will see significant minutes at center in the NBA as his promising frame fills out, rather than at the 4, as he mostly does in college at the moment. Jackson's ability to space the floor (44 percent from 3; 79 percent from the line), block shots (5.9 per 40 minutes), switch on every screen and, increasingly, put the ball on the floor from the perimeter make him an ideal fit for the modern NBA.

He has significant upside to grow into as well, as he's the youngest player currently projected to be drafted. Jackson is the exact type of player the Cavs sorely need on their roster right now, but he'd be a terrific building block to have regardless of what LeBron James decides to do.

Starting salary: $5,864,640

Cleveland will receive Brooklyn's first-round pick unprotected.

5. Orlando Magic

Marvin Bagley III

Duke

Freshman

C

Height:?6-foot-11 |? Weight: 234

Although there are some positional concerns regarding Bagley and his fit in the modern NBA, at some point his talent level and sheer production are likely too great to pass on.

The Magic could very well be in the market for a point guard, but there are still question marks about whether Trae Young and Collin Sexton are worthy of being picked this high. Bagley is likely best suited for the center spot, and his scoring instincts, rebounding prowess and athleticism would make for an interesting fit alongside building blocks Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac.

Starting salary: $5,310,720

6. Chicago Bulls

Michael Porter Jr.

Missouri

Freshman

PF

Height:?6-foot-10 |? Weight: 214

The Bulls have a gaping hole at the small forward position, and could use all the firepower they can find from the perimeter. Porter's ability to play alongside Lauri Markkanen should make him very attractive at this spot.

Porter came into the season with the hope of making a run at being the No. 1 pick in the draft, but unfortunately he hasn't been able to build his case because of a back injury. The results of his medical examination will play a significant role in where he is ultimately drafted, but NBA teams don't appear to be especially concerned right now about the nature of the injury and his long-term prognosis.

Starting salary: $4,823,520

7. Memphis Grizzlies

Trae Young

Oklahoma

Freshman

PG

Height:?6-foot-2 |? Weight: 176

Mike Conley is a Memphis cornerstone signed to one of the NBA's most lucrative contracts, but he is already 30 and has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. With the Grizzlies' playoff run ending, they will have to think about entering a rebuilding stage -- including drafting for talent rather than need.?

Young has been mired in a prolonged shooting slump since exploding onto the national radar, but still is a very intriguing fit in today's NBA with his tremendous passing and scoring ability.

Starting salary: $4,403,280

8. Dallas Mavericks

Wendell Carter Jr.

Duke

Freshman

C

Height:?6-foot-10 |? Weight: 263

Carter's season got off to a slow start, but he has been Duke's best player in 2018 and has recaptured his status as a potential top-10 pick, which is where he started the season.

The Mavs could certainly use help in the frontcourt, and Carter's basketball IQ and versatility are promising in a number of ways.

Starting salary: $4,033,800

9. New York Knicks

Collin Sexton

Alabama

Freshman

PG

Height:?6-foot-2 |? Weight: 183

Frank Ntilikina has had some nice rookie moments, but the Knicks are finding out that the long-armed, 6-foot-5 guard seems better suited playing alongside a more dominant ball handler and shot creator who can take some of the scoring responsibilities off his shoulders.

Enter Sexton, with his tremendous aggressiveness driving the lane, taking off-the-dribble jumpers and putting defensive pressure on opposing guards. NBA teams have some concerns about Sexton's ability to stay healthy because of his reckless style of play. He has been dinged up much of the season, which hasn't helped matters.

Starting salary: $3,708,120

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)

Mikal Bridges

Villanova

Junior

SF

Height:?6-foot-7 |? Weight: 200

The Sixers are in line to draft in the top 10 due to the shrewd Michael Carter-Williams trade made by Sam Hinkie three years ago (as long as the pick is not second, third, fourth or fifth, in which case it goes to Boston).

Shooting, defensive versatility and basketball IQ are what the 76ers need to continue to add, and Bridges brings all of them along with the ability to guard 1 to 4. He isn't as gifted a shot-creator as you'd like from a top-10 pick, but if he's playing alongside the likes of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, he won't need to be.

Starting salary: $3,522,480

Philadelphia will receive L.A.'s pick if it lands at No. 1 or Nos. 6-30. Otherwise, the pick goes to Boston. BPI projects a 92.5 percent chance the Sixers get this pick.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Michigan State

Sophomore

SF/PF

Height:?6-foot-6 |? Weight: 226

Charlotte continues to search for long-term solutions at both forward positions, and will likely look to add athleticism to what has become a fairly disappointing roster.

Bridges is a freakish athlete who has struggled at times to make the full-time transition to small forward, but he undoubtedly has potential as a two-way forward who can guard all over the floor and give you enough shooting, ballhandling and passing to get by at one of the most important positions in today's NBA.

Starting salary: $3,346,560

12. LA Clippers (via Pistons)

Kevin Knox

Kentucky

Freshman

PF

Height:?6-foot-9 |? Weight: 205

The Clippers will likely be looking to add athleticism, shooting and length at the forward positions, where they don't have much depth outside of Tobias Harris.

Knox hasn't had a very efficient freshman season, partially due to his playing out of position, but there's a significant market in the NBA for combo forwards in his mold who can make an open shot, defend multiple positions and offer some offensive versatility. He's one of the youngest players in this draft, so he still has plenty of room to grow.

Starting salary: $3,179,280

The Clippers will receive Detroit's pick if it falls outside the top four.

13.?LA Clippers

Robert Williams

Texas A&M

Sophomore

C

Height:?6-foot-9 |? Weight:?237

Williams has had a somewhat disappointing sophomore season while playing out of position as a power forward in traditional dual-post player lineups. His game is tailor-made for the NBA, though -- he has potential as a rim-running, pick-and-roll-finishing, shot-blocker/offensive rebounder in the Clint Capela mold.

With DeAndre Jordan in the final year of his contract, the Clippers could certainly look to Williams as a potential successor.

Starting salary: $3,020,280

14. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

Lonnie Walker IV

Miami

Freshman

SG/SF

Height:?6-foot-4 |? Weight: 206

Chicago's wing rotation is still a work in progress, and could certainly use some more shooting, length and perimeter defensive prowess.

Walker started off the season poorly, but has been much better in ACC play, reestablishing himself as a potential lottery-caliber prospect. The lack of depth at the wing position certainly helps him as well.

His youth, strong frame, 6-foot-10? wingspan and ability to shoot with his feet set or off the dribble make him a candidate to rise even further during the pre-draft process as teams search for upside and diamonds in the rough.

Starting salary: $2,869,320

The Bulls will receive New Orleans' pick if it falls outside the top five.

15. Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

Daniel Gafford

Arkansas

Freshman

C

Height:?6-foot-11 |? Weight: 217

Gafford's tremendous physical tools and significant upside will likely mean his name is called somewhere in the top 20 on draft night, if he has a strong pre-draft process.

Unfortunately the glut of big men in this class (plus the lack of wings around the league) makes it difficult for him to crack the lottery in this team-needs-based mock draft. The Suns are one team that could potentially look for depth at the center spot, adding much needed rim protection and finishing ability as Alex Len enters free agency.

Starting salary: $2,725,680

Phoenix will receive Miami's pick if it is outside the top seven.

Dzanan Musa

Cedevita

Age: 18.5

SF

Height:?6-foot-9 |? Weight: 195

Shooting and depth at the wing/combo forward spots will likely be priorities for the Blazers this offseason (not unlike most teams in the NBA).

Musa's size, scoring instincts and aggressiveness could be intriguing for Portland at this stage of the draft. He's one of the youngest players in this draft class, but he is already very productive in Europe, playing at a fairly high level.

Starting salary: $2,589,480

Troy Brown

Oregon

Freshman

SF

Height:?6-foot-7 |? Weight: 210

Indiana's wing rotation could certainly use more depth, and Brown's versatility as a big ball handler, defender and rebounder is intriguing in a league that is starved for players at his position.

Brown's inconsistency as a perimeter shooter has made it difficult for him to fully break out, but being the third-youngest player in this draft class means he still has time to address that.

Starting salary: $2,460,000

18. Denver Nuggets

Chandler Hutchison

Boise State

Senior

SF

Height:?6-foot-7 |? Weight: 193

The Nuggets have been cycling through options at small forward all season and could very well look to address that position in the draft and/or free agency this summer.

Hutchison has made significant strides with his game as a senior. He looks primed to take advantage of the lack of wings in the draft -- and the NBA in general -- this June. He has outstanding physical tools and is a much-improved ball handler and perimeter shooter.

Starting salary: $2,337,000

19. Utah Jazz

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kentucky

Freshman

PG/SG

Height:?6-foot-6 |? Weight: 171

The Jazz might look for a versatile guard who can operate in different lineups without dominating the ball alongside Donovan Mitchell.

Gilgeous-Alexander has the size, length, multipositional defensive versatility and unselfishness needed to operate as a role player alongside a variety of different types of guards and wings.

Starting salary: $2,231,760

20. Milwaukee Bucks

Anfernee Simons

IMG Academy (HS)

Age: 18.4

SG

Height:?6-foot-4 |? Weight: 183

In recent years the Bucks have not been afraid to roll the dice on an unproven prospect with significant long-term upside. Simons is one of the least NBA-ready players in the draft, but he's intriguing due to his combination of youth, explosiveness and shot-making prowess.

He's a few years away from panning out, but at this stage of the draft, there isn't much risk, and adding a prospect with his upside would be intriguing. Eventually he could be a nice backcourt mate with Malcolm Brogdon while providing floor spacing for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Starting salary: $2,142,360

Phoenix will receive Milwaukee's pick if it lands in Nos. 11-16.?

21. Washington Wizards

Khyri Thomas

Creighton

Junior

SG/SF

Height:?6-foot-3 |? Weight: 210

Thomas is one of the better defenders in college basketball, capable of guarding three positions with his 6-foot-11 wingspan. He's also a willing ball-mover and a promising spot-up shooter and has exactly the type of grit and unselfishness the NBA covets in role players.

The Wizards, like most other teams, could use wing depth and might look to bolster their rotation with a player in Thomas' mold.

Starting salary: $2,056,680

22. Philadelphia 76ers

Aaron Holiday

UCLA

Junior

PG

Height:?6-foot-1 |? Weight: 185

Shooting, creativity and perimeter defense are all qualities the 76ers will likely look to continue to add to their backcourt rotation as they attempt to construct the right lineups to surround their building blocks of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Holiday has broken through in a major way in his senior season, and would bring a number of very attractive traits with his microwave scoring ability, long wingspan and toughness.

Starting salary: $1,974,480

23.? Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)

Bruce Brown

Miami

Sophomore

SG

Height:?6-foot-3 |? Weight: 200

Minnesota's guard and wing rotation will need to be shored up over the summer. Brown was in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season before breaking his foot and potentially ending his college career, but he has promise as an NBA prospect.

He's a willing passer, a lockdown defender and a gritty rebounder, and he has shown potential with his jump shot. There's a significant market for players in his mold, provided that he gets healthy and is able, in the pre-draft process, to recapture some of the momentum he lost.

Execs and coaches like Tom Thibodeau might fall in love with his toughness.

Starting salary: $1,895,520

Minnesota will receive Oklahoma City's pick if it is outside the lottery.

24.? San Antonio Spurs

Melvin Frazier

Tulane

Junior

SF

Height:?6-foot-6 |? Weight: 200

A significant part of San Antonio's wing rotation is up for free agency this summer, meaning this could very well be a position the Spurs look to address in the draft.

Frazier's stock has been moving in the right direction during a very impressive junior season at Tulane. He's a tremendous athlete, standing 6-foot-6 with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, and he's making 39 percent of his 3-pointers this season.?

Starting salary: $1,819,800

25. Atlanta Hawks (via Wolves)

Keita Bates-Diop

Ohio State

Junior

PF

Height:?6-foot-7 |? Weight: 235

With the second of their three first-round picks, the Hawks might look to add some depth at forward.

Bates-Diop has increased his stock dramatically with a breakout season. He has been moving among all of the frontcourt positions for surging Ohio State and looks like an ideal fit for the modern NBA if he can find a way to rev his motor into higher gear at the professional level.

Starting salary: $1,746,840

Atlanta will receive Minnesota's pick if it is outside the lottery.

26. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs)

Mitchell Robinson

College:? None

Freshman

C

Height:?6-foot-11 |? Weight: 215

The Lakers are sorely lacking athleticism and rim protection in their frontcourt, and might be willing to roll the dice on a project here.

Physically, Robinson is one of the most gifted prospects -- with impressive length, athleticism and shot-blocking instincts -- but he is a long way from contributing. The fact that he elected not to play college basketball this season won't help his NBA readiness, but at some point in the draft, he's worth taking a gamble on.

Starting salary: $1,689,000

The Lakers will receive Cleveland's pick if it is outside the top three.

27. Boston Celtics

De'Anthony Melton

USC

Sophomore

PG/SG

Height:?6-foot-3 |? Weight: 195

The Celtics have a tough decision in front of them with Marcus Smart entering free agency, and may need to find a cheaper backcourt option to avoid luxury tax issues.

Melton looked to be on the verge of a breakout season for USC before the FBI investigation shut him down indefinitely. His defensive versatility, toughness and intangibles make him a prospect worth investing in.?

Starting salary: $1,640,400

28. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors)

Shake Milton

SMU

Junior

PG/SG

Height:?6-foot-6 |? Weight: 207

The Nets have plenty of work to do in building out their backcourt and wing rotations, and could look to draft a role player here who can do a little bit of everything.

A player such as Milton, who has the size and length to defend all three backcourt spots, can operate on or off the ball and is a consistent outside shooter, would make sense here.

Starting salary: $1,630,320

Brooklyn will receive Toronto's pick if it is outside the lottery.

29. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets)

Landry Shamet

Wichita State

Sophomore

PG/SG

Height:?6-foot-4 |? Weight: 188

With their third and final first-round pick, the Hawks may look to add some backcourt depth.

Shamet is shooting 45 percent from 3-point range on the season, combining a potent pull-up jumper with the ability to come off screens, and he's arguably the most consistent spot-up shooter in the college game. Shamet sees most of his minutes at point guard despite standing 6-foot-4, thanks to his terrific feel for the game and all-around creativity, but there are some question marks about his ability to create his own shot at the NBA level.

His size will allow him to play alongside a point guard, such as Dennis Schroder, while also handling backup playmaking responsibilities.

Starting salary: $1,618,320

Atlanta will receive Houston's pick if it is outside the top three.

30. Golden State Warriors

Chimezie Metu?

USC

Junior

PF/C

Height:?6-foot-10 |? Weight: 225

Golden State could lose several bigs this offseason and look to the draft for cheaper contributors.?

Metu's impressive frame, athleticism, skill level and feel for the game are attractive at this stage of the draft. He has shown flashes offensively both facing and with his back to the basket -- though he doesn't always play hard enough, considering his projected role.

Still, there is some upside left to be tapped into, and Metu could look much better alongside NBA players.

Starting salary: $1,606,680

Second round

31. Suns?

Grayson Allen | SG | Senior | Duke?

32. Hawks

Rodions Kurucs | SF/PF | ACB | Barcelona

33. Kings

Hamidou Diallo | SG | Freshman | Kentucky

34. 76ers (via Nets)

Jalen Hudson | SG | Junior | Florida

35. Magic

Devonte' Graham | PG | Senior | Kansas

36. Knicks (via Bulls)

Milik Yarbrough | SG/SF | Junior | Illinois St

37. Grizzlies?

Jacob Evans | SF | Junior | Cincinnati

38. Mavericks?

Trevon Duval | PG | Freshman | Duke

39. 76ers (via Knicks)?

Jevon Carter | PG | Senior | West Virginia

40. Nets (via Lakers)

Kevin Hervey | SF | Senior | Texas Arlington?

41. Magic (via Hornets)

Rawle Alkins | SG | Sophomore | Arizona?

42. Pistons

Brandon McCoy | C | Freshman | UNLV?

43. Nuggets (via Clippers)

Jalen Brunson | PG | Junior | Villanova?

44. Pelicans

Vincent Edwards | SF/PF | Senior | Purdue?

45. Rockets (via Heat)

Bonzie Colson | PF | Senior | Notre Dame?

46. Pacers

Allonzo Trier | SG | Junior | Arizona?

47. Mavericks (via Blazers)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk | SG | Senior | Kansas?

48. Lakers (via Nuggets)

Alize Johnson | PF | Senior | Missouri St?

49. Jazz

Elie Okobo | PG | France | Pau-Orthez?

50. Suns (via Bucks)

Ethan Happ | PF/C | Junior | Wisconsin?

51. 76ers

Arnoldas Kulboka | SF | Italy | Capo D'Orlando?

52. Wizards?

Billy Preston | PF | Adriatic | Igokea?

53. Thunder?

Amine Noua | PF | France | Villeurbanne?

54. Spurs?

Ray Spalding | PF | Junior | Louisville?

55. Wolves

MiKyle McIntosh | SF/PF | Senior | Oregon?

56. Hornets (via Cavaliers)

Karim Jallow | SF | Germany 3 | Bayern Muenchen II?

57. Thunder (via Celtics)

Moritz Wagner | C | Junior | Michigan?

58. Suns (via Raptors)

Matur Maker | PF | HS Post-Grad | Mississauga Prep

59. 76ers (via Rockets)

Maximo Fjellerup | SF/PF | Argentina | Bahia Blanca?

60. Nuggets (via Warriors)

Isaac Haas | C | Senior | Purdue