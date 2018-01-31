Former NBA player Rasual Butler, 38, dies in car crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler was one of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Studio City, California, early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed to ESPN. He was 38.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m. after his Range Rover struck parking meters and a wall and rolled into a parking lot, the coroner's office said. An autopsy report is pending.

A person in the vehicle with Butler was also killed, but the coroner's office would not confirm the individual's identity because next of kin had not been notified.

Butler, a forward who?averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, played 13 seasons in the NBA for eight teams. He last played during the 2015-16 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

The La Salle product was selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft. After three seasons with Miami, Butler also played for New Orleans, the LA Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana and Washington.