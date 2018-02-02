NBA player shoves fan who stepped on court after loss

NBA star Russell Westbrook was involved in a confrontation Thursday night when he was approached by a fan after losing a game.

The Denver Nuggets had just beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder by three points, 127-124. Shortly after the buzzer sounded, the fan walked onto the court and got in Westbrook’s face.

Westbrook shoved the man away and before anything else could happen, security grabbed the fan and escorted him off the court.

The NBA said it would review the incident, according to ESPN.

“The fans are obviously there to enjoy the game, but they can’t come onto the floor. That’s totally unacceptable,” Westbrook told reporters after the game.

The NBA Fan Code of Conduct states that “guests will not engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court.”