NBA playoff Vegas power rankings

The NBA postseason has finally arrived, providing a plethora of star power, intrigue and storylines. It's no surprise that the heavy NBA title favorites, Golden State Warriors, own the top spot by a big margin with three Western Conference powers in the rearview mirror. The top Eastern Conference team doesn't check in until the fifth position with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Just five points separate 14 of the playoff teams as competitive basketball should rule this postseason.

The NBA Vegas rankings are compiled from the power ratings of yours truly, Erin Rynning, and Dave Tuley with input from other handicappers. The rankings compare the relative strength of teams and can be used in relation to point spreads if the teams were to meet on a neutral court. They can also be used as a basis of your own power ratings if you think our consensus is too high or too low on certain teams. We invite readers to offer their differences of opinion in the comments section.

Here are the power ratings for all 16 NBA playoff teams:

1. Golden State Warriors

Vegas Power Rating: 9.5

With a power number three full points above the nearest competitor, the Warriors remain the commanding favorite to hold the trophy in June as -200 favorites. A few questions linger with their rim resistance and team chemistry when they eventually take a playoff punch. The Warriors were the top under team in the NBA this season, with 50 of their 82 games trending to lower scoring. We'll see if this trend continues in the postseason.

2. San Antonio Spurs

VPR: 6.5

The Spurs enter the postseason on a rare downtrend with an 8-15 record against the spread since March 1. San Antonio lost three straight to close its regular season campaign. With two early playoff exits leading into this postseason, how this team responds to that rough finish will be interesting.

3. Houston Rockets

VPR: 4.5

The Rockets featured an early season surprise story coinciding with an exciting brand of basketball. However, Houston nosedived into the second half and currently possesses a 0-9 ATS run. Still, it's important to remember the Rockets were essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference this month, which correlated with their lack of urgency.

4. LA Clippers

VPR: 4.5

The Clippers are perhaps the sleeping giant in the 2017 postseason from a power rankings perspective. However, the task is daunting, with the Jazz, Warriors and probable winner of the Spurs/Rockets series looming as the playoff road just to reach the NBA Finals. Injuries wreaked havoc on the Clippers' regular season. Nevertheless, the team started the season winning 14 of 16 and has now won seven straight and might be peaking at the right time.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

VPR: 4

The defending champs, fueled by the pressure of trying to protect their crown, clock in at No. 5. This wasn't the first season a LeBron James team underachieved or played sluggish in the regular season. This year does feel different with the mounting pressure, but keep in mind the Cavaliers simply won 10 straight to start the postseason a year ago (7-3 ATS) against the watered-down Eastern Conference.

6. Toronto Raptors

VPR: 3.5

The Raptors loom large in the weaker Eastern Conference with a potential second-round showdown with the Cavaliers. Of playoff-qualifying teams, the Raptors finished with the best ATS tally of 45-36-1. With their reinforcements at the trade deadline and the returning health of point guard Kyle Lowry, the Raptors are a true contender to represent the East.

7. Utah Jazz

VPR: 3.5

Welcome back to the postseason, Utah. It's the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. A tough road is ahead: The Jazz face the No. 4 Clippers first and would likely play the Warriors in the second round. Unfortunately for Utah, the trend of heavy hitters facing an early showdown continues in the rough-and-tumble West. The Jazz performed less than .500 ATS this season, though, and the betting market is tuned into these up-and-comers.

8. Boston Celtics

VPR: 3

The Eastern Conference No. 1 seed ranks eighth in our Vegas Rankings. The Celtics are a very good regular season team with strong depth and are superbly coached, but they are without a true playoff-performing superstar or the difference-maker needed in the playoffs. The team has faded on defense, too: The Celtics finished 14th in defensive efficiency this season after a top-5 finish a year ago.

9. Washington Wizards

VPR: 2

Washington might be the sleeper of the Eastern Conference with its dynamic duo backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. To become a true contender, its defense must improve in the postseason. The Wizards finished the season as the strongest trending over team in the NBA at 51-31. However, that top mark was marred by troubling defensive execution and effort.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder

VPR: 2

The Thunder finished their schedule with a strong 45-36-1 ATS showing. Obviously, the question surrounding the Thunder is if their supporting cast is strong enough to help Russell Westbrook -- who is now without Kevin Durant -- make a playoff run similar to 2016.

11. Indiana Pacers

VPR: 1

The Pacers sleepwalked through much of the regular season before finishing with a flurry and six straight spread covers. They should at least put up a fight against the Cavaliers in the opening round in the same way they pushed the Raptors a year ago.

12. Chicago Bulls

VPR: .5

The Bulls toiled in my personal rankings through much of the year before making a huge run and covering 10 of 14 to end the season. Essentially, they rode into the postseason on the back of Jimmy Butler, who played as well as anyone in the NBA down the stretch at both ends of the court. They'll possess the best player on the floor in their first round matchup against Boston.

13. Memphis Grizzlies

VPR: .5

The grit-and-grind Grizzlies are trending down as a true contender or even sleeper in the mighty West. The organization has failed to add another piece to the Marc Gasol-Mike Conley duo to launch it into contender status.

14. Atlanta Hawks

VPR: 0

The Hawks are a team to get excited about on paper, but not so much on the basketball court. That's not a total shock when you have Dwight Howard on the roster. The Eastern Conference 5-seed owns the worst point differential of the playoff teams at -.9 per game.

15. Portland Trail Blazers

VPR: 0

The Blazers benefited from an injury bug that struck the opposition a year ago and won five playoff games as a result. However, the over/under on playoff wins will be more like one with a date against the top-ranked Warriors in the first round.

16. Milwaukee Bucks

VPR: -.5

Sure to entertain with the force of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks actually ranked second-worst in the NBA with a 36-46 ATS record this season.