NBA All-Star 2017: News, schedule, rosters, results

Dates
Feb. 17-19
Location
Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
All-Star Weekend schedule
- All-Star Friday: All-Star Celebrity Game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), Rising Stars Challenge (9 p.m. ET, TNT)
- All-Star Saturday: 8 p.m. ET on TNT: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout, Slam Dunk Contest
- All-Star Sunday: 66th NBA All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET, TNT)
All-Star team rosters
All-Star weekend news & highlights
- Buzzkill: How Aaron Gordon's drone set tone
- Dunk grades: Big Dog's son outlasts Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr.
- Trey grades: Eric Gordon edges Kyrie Irving in Three-Point tiebreaker
- Skills grades: Point-zingis handles the field
- At All-Star Weekend, it's the Year of the Feud
- Inside Dave Chappelle's perfect and mysterious 'Juke Joint'
- As his stature grows, Isaiah Thomas is dreaming bigger
- Women in sports media rock NBA All-Star Weekend
- 'Warriors + 1' mystery grows for All-Star Game
- How to live like a local at All-Star Weekend
- Jokic, Abrines replace Embiid in All-Star events
- First-timers Walker, Jordan, Hayward among reserves
- 5-on-5: Snubs, surprises among All-Star reserves
- Westbrook not among West starters
- 2017 All-Star voting results
- Windhorst: Impact of new voting rules
- Zach Lowe's All-Star selections
- Pelton's choices for All-Star reserves
- Westbrook's peers befuddled he isn't a starter
All-Star Saturday
- Robinson III scores 50 to seal slam dunk title
- Buzzkill: How Aaron Gordon's drone set tone
- Dunk grades: Big Dog's son outlasts Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr.
- The science behind GRIII's winning dunk
- Gordon wins 3-point contest in tiebreaker
- Trey grades: Eric Gordon edges Kyrie Irving in Three-Point tiebreaker
- Players, celebs team up in 3-point contest for SagerStrong Foundation
- Porzingis continues big men reign in NBA All-Star skills
- Skills grades: Point-zingis handles the field
All-Star Friday: Rising Stars
The NBA's best young stars take center stage on All-Star Friday, where 20 first- and second-year players from the U.S. and around the world hit the court. Players were selected by the league's assistant coaches.