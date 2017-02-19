NBA All-Star 2017: News, schedule, rosters, results

Feb 19, 2017, 11:21 PM ET
ESPNAPI_IMG_NO_ALTEXT_Value

Dates
Feb. 17-19
Location
Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

All-Star Weekend schedule

  • All-Star Friday: All-Star Celebrity Game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), Rising Stars Challenge (9 p.m. ET, TNT)
  • All-Star Saturday: 8 p.m. ET on TNT: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout, Slam Dunk Contest
  • All-Star Sunday: 66th NBA All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

All-Star team rosters

All-Star weekend news & highlights

All-Star Saturday

All-Star Friday: Rising Stars

The NBA's best young stars take center stage on All-Star Friday, where 20 first- and second-year players from the U.S. and around the world hit the court. Players were selected by the league's assistant coaches.