NBA trade deadline: Latest news, rumblings and reports

The 2018 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and our team of reporters is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors around the Association.?

More: Woj's storylines | Top assets |? Trade Machine

2018 NBA trade deadline key dates

Jan. 5:?10-day contracts may be signed

Jan. 10:?All contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season

Jan. 15:?Deadline to sign two-way contracts

Feb. 8:?Trade deadline (3 p.m. ET)

Jan. 29 update

? 9:35 a.m. ET:?The Detroit Pistons have made starting shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. So far, Detroit's asking price for Bradley, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, is significant, league sources said.

Jan. 23 updates

? 5:34 p.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers are progressing in conversations on a deal to acquire Sacramento Kings guard George Hill , league sources told ESPN. The Cavaliers and Kings are discussing a package centered on guard Iman Shumpert and forward Channing Frye, league sources said.

? 10:55 a.m. ET:? Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan acknowledged to The Charlotte Observer on Monday night that he would listen to offers on Kemba Walker but said it would take an All-Star player in return if he were to trade him.?"I'm not looking to trade Kemba, but I would listen to opportunities," Jordan told the newspaper.

Jan. 19 update

? 9:57 a.m. ET:?Overloaded with bad contracts and untradeable assets, the Charlotte Hornets have made All-Star point guard Kemba Walker available in trade discussions, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jan. 9 update

? 8:30 a.m. ET:?League executives and agents judging the market believe that? Isaiah Thomas , who is in a contract year and is expected to seek a max deal this summer, has the best chance at a significant contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are other possibilities, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Cleveland has Thomas' full Bird rights.

Jan. 8 updates

? 5:33 p.m. ET: So far, serious offers for LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan , who can decline the player option on his $24.1 million contract for 2018-19, have been slow to come,? according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "He's a difference-maker, but I'm not sure anyone thinks he puts you over the top," one GM said.

? 5:01 p.m. ET:? According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons pursued Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier , but any potential deal would have been hard to execute without including the contract of guard Reggie Jackson, who will be out until February with a sprained ankle.

? 4:45 p.m. ET:? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear that Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and? Larry Nance Jr.?are all available via trade. According to the report, the Lakers have also given up hope on unloading Luol Deng's contract.

Jan. 4 updates

? 6:17 p.m. ET:?According to a report by ESPN senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the? Cleveland Cavaliers ?are "very unlikely" to move Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick acquired from Boston in the? Kyrie Irving- Isaiah Thomas deal.

? 6:11 p.m. ET:?ESPN NBA front-office insider Bobby Marks reports that DeAndre Liggins , whose minutes have decreased with the Milwaukee Bucks, could?be a roster casualty if the Bucks elect to retain Sean Kilpatrick.?

