NBA trade grades for every deadline deal

Suns-Magic: Elfrid Payton

Suns get:?Guard Elfrid Payton

Magic get:?2018 second-round pick

Suns:?B?|? Magic:?C

Heat get:?Guard Dwyane Wade

Cavaliers get:?Protected 2024 second-round pick

Heat:?B |? Cavaliers:?B

Knicks-Nuggets-Mavericks: Emmanuel Mudiay

Knicks get:?Guard Emmanuel Mudiay

Nuggets get:?Guard Devin Harris

Mavericks get:?Forward Doug McDermott, Portland's 2018 second-round pick

Knicks:?B |? Nuggets: B- |? Mavericks:?B

Cavaliers-Jazz-Kings three-team deal

Cavaliers get:?Guard Rodney Hood, guard George Hill,?rights to Arturas Gudaitis

Jazz get: Forward Jae Crowder, guard Derrick Rose. second-round swap rights with Cleveland in 2024

Kings get:?Forward Joe Johnson, guard Iman Shumpert, Miami's 2020 second-round pick, rights to Dimitrios Agravanis, cash considerations

Cavs:?B |? Jazz: B |? Kings:?B

Lakers get: Guard Isaiah Thomas, center Channing Frye, Cleveland's protected 2018 first-round pick

Cavaliers get: Guard Jordan Clarkson, forward Larry Nance Jr.

Lakers:?A |? Cavs: D

Bulls-Pistons: Jameer Nelson

Pistons get:?Guard Jameer Nelson

Hornets get: Center Willie Reed,?rights to swap second-round picks in 2022

Pistons:?C ? |? Hornets:?C

Knicks-Hornets: Willy Hernangomez

Knicks get: Forward Johnny O'Bryant, two future second-round picks

Hornets get: Center Willy Hernangomez

Knicks:?C??|? Hornets: B

Nets-Bucks: Tyler Zeller

Bucks get: Center Tyler Zeller

Nets get: Guard Rashad Vaughn, protected 2018 second-round pick

Bucks:?C- |? Nets:?A

Pelicans-Bulls: Nikola Mirotic

Pelicans get: Forward Nikola Mirotic, 2018 second-round pick

Bulls get: Center Omer Asik, guard Tony Allen, guard Jameer Nelson, protected 2018 first-round pick and the rights to exchange second-round picks in 2021

New Orleans: B | Chicago:?C-

Clippers-Pistons: Blake Griffin

Pistons get: Forward Blake Griffin, forward Brice Johnson, center Willie Reed

Clippers get: Forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley, center Boban Marjanovic, Detroit's protected 2018 first-round pick and 2019 second-round pick

Detroit: D | LA: B

