NBA trade grades for every deadline deal

Suns-Magic: Elfrid Payton
Suns get:?Guard Elfrid Payton
Magic get:?2018 second-round pick
Suns:?B?|? Magic:?C
Heat-Cavaliers: Dwyane Wade
Heat get:?Guard Dwyane Wade
Cavaliers get:?Protected 2024 second-round pick
Heat:?B |? Cavaliers:?B
Knicks-Nuggets-Mavericks: Emmanuel Mudiay
Knicks get:?Guard Emmanuel Mudiay
Nuggets get:?Guard Devin Harris
Mavericks get:?Forward Doug McDermott, Portland's 2018 second-round pick
Knicks:?B |? Nuggets: B- |? Mavericks:?B
Cavaliers-Jazz-Kings three-team deal
Cavaliers get:?Guard Rodney Hood, guard George Hill,?rights to Arturas Gudaitis
Jazz get: Forward Jae Crowder, guard Derrick Rose. second-round swap rights with Cleveland in 2024
Kings get:?Forward Joe Johnson, guard Iman Shumpert, Miami's 2020 second-round pick, rights to Dimitrios Agravanis, cash considerations
Cavs:?B |? Jazz: B |? Kings:?B
Lakers-Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas
Lakers get: Guard Isaiah Thomas, center Channing Frye, Cleveland's protected 2018 first-round pick
Cavaliers get: Guard Jordan Clarkson, forward Larry Nance Jr.
Lakers:?A |? Cavs: D
Bulls-Pistons: Jameer Nelson
Pistons get:?Guard Jameer Nelson
Hornets get: Center Willie Reed,?rights to swap second-round picks in 2022
Pistons:?C ? |? Hornets:?C
Knicks-Hornets: Willy Hernangomez
Knicks get: Forward Johnny O'Bryant, two future second-round picks
Hornets get: Center Willy Hernangomez
Knicks:?C??|? Hornets: B
Nets-Bucks: Tyler Zeller
Bucks get: Center Tyler Zeller
Nets get: Guard Rashad Vaughn, protected 2018 second-round pick
Bucks:?C- |? Nets:?A
Pelicans-Bulls: Nikola Mirotic
Pelicans get: Forward Nikola Mirotic, 2018 second-round pick
Bulls get: Center Omer Asik, guard Tony Allen, guard Jameer Nelson, protected 2018 first-round pick and the rights to exchange second-round picks in 2021
New Orleans: B | Chicago:?C-
Clippers-Pistons: Blake Griffin
Pistons get: Forward Blake Griffin, forward Brice Johnson, center Willie Reed
Clippers get: Forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley, center Boban Marjanovic, Detroit's protected 2018 first-round pick and 2019 second-round pick
Detroit: D | LA: B
