NBA Trade Tracker: Latest deals ahead of draft night

Philadelphia and Boston got the offseason dealing started with a swap of top-three draft picks. Which other picks and players will be on the move? We've got a rundown of the latest trades throughout the league:?
More: NBA Trade Machine | Rumors ?| Transactions | Draft 2017
June 21: Pelicans send Frazier to Wizards
Washington Wizards get:
G Tim Frazier
? New Orleans Pelicans ?get:
2017 No. 52 overall pick
Analysis:
- Grades: Who wins the Pelicans-Wizards deal??
June 20: Hawks send Dwight Howard to Hornets
Atlanta Hawks get:
C Miles Plumlee
G Marco Belinelli
2017 No. 41 overall pick
? Charlotte Hornets ?get:
C Dwight Howard
2017 No. 31 overall pick
Analysis:
- Grades: Who wins the Hawks-Hornets deal??
- Dwight traded while hosting Twitter Q&A ... about trades
June 20: Sources: Lakers send Russell to Nets, land Lopez
Los Angeles Lakers get:
C Brook Lopez
2017 No. 27 overall pick
? Brooklyn Nets ?get:
G D'Angelo Russell
C Timofey Mozgov
Analysis:
- Grades: Who wins the Lakers-Nets deal??
June 19: Sixers, Celtics swap top-3 picks
Philadelphia 76ers get:
2017 No. 1 overall pick
? Boston Celtics get:
2017 No. 3 overall pick
2018 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick?if No. 2-5 (otherwise the Sacramento Kings' 2019 first-round pick or the Sixers' 2019 first-round pick, whichever is more favorable, unless it is the No. 1 pick, in which case Boston gets the less favorable pick)
Analysis:
- Grades: Who wins the Celtics-Sixers top-3 pick swap?
- What's next for Celtics after dealing top pick?
- Rose:?Fultz fits perfectly with Simmons in Philly
More trade coverage
- Sources: Clips explore DeAndre Jordan trade
- Sources: Cavs' Butler, George pursuits slowed
- More big moves afoot as trade market heats up?
- Hawks, Hornets pull off the ultimate social media trade