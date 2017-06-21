NBA Trade Tracker: Latest deals ahead of draft night

Philadelphia and Boston got the offseason dealing started with a swap of top-three draft picks. Which other picks and players will be on the move? We've got a rundown of the latest trades throughout the league:?

More: NBA Trade Machine | Rumors ?| Transactions | Draft 2017

June 21: Pelicans send Frazier to Wizards

Washington Wizards get:

G Tim Frazier

? New Orleans Pelicans ?get:

2017 No. 52 overall pick

Analysis:

Grades: Who wins the Pelicans-Wizards deal??

June 20: Hawks send Dwight Howard to Hornets

Atlanta Hawks get:

C Miles Plumlee

G Marco Belinelli

2017 No. 41 overall pick

? Charlotte Hornets ?get:

C Dwight Howard

2017 No. 31 overall pick

Analysis:

Grades: Who wins the Hawks-Hornets deal??

Dwight traded while hosting Twitter Q&A ... about trades

June 20: Sources: Lakers send Russell to Nets, land Lopez

Los Angeles Lakers get:

C Brook Lopez

2017 No. 27 overall pick

? Brooklyn Nets ?get:

G D'Angelo Russell

C Timofey Mozgov

Analysis:

Grades: Who wins the Lakers-Nets deal??

June 19: Sixers, Celtics swap top-3 picks

Philadelphia 76ers get:

2017 No. 1 overall pick

? Boston Celtics get:

2017 No. 3 overall pick

2018 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick?if No. 2-5 (otherwise the Sacramento Kings' 2019 first-round pick or the Sixers' 2019 first-round pick, whichever is more favorable, unless it is the No. 1 pick, in which case Boston gets the less favorable pick)

Analysis:

Grades: Who wins the Celtics-Sixers top-3 pick swap?

What's next for Celtics after dealing top pick?

Rose:?Fultz fits perfectly with Simmons in Philly

More trade coverage