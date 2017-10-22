NBA upgrades call against Bucks' Greg Monroe to flagrant 1

MILWAUKEE -- It won't help? Derrick Rose?heal, but the Cleveland Cavaliers?guard got his wish Saturday when the NBA upgraded the call against Milwaukee Bucks?center Greg Monroe?to a flagrant foul 1.

Rose suffered a sprained left ankle after Monroe hit him during the Cavaliers' 116-97 win over Milwaukee on Friday. The Cavs ruled Rose out for the end of their back-to-back Saturday at home against the Orlando Magic.

The former MVP attempted a reverse layup early in the fourth quarter that Monroe contested, catching Rose around the neck and head with his left arm while the Cavs guard was airborne. When Rose went to the ground, his left ankle turned inward, causing the sprain.

The three-man officiating crew of Marc Davis, Josh Tiven and Gediminas Petraitis reviewed the play on the replay monitor and upheld the original designation of a common foul. The referees explained to the Cavs' coaching staff that Monroe "didn't do it with any intent," a team source told ESPN.

The NBA overruled that decision Saturday, upgrading it to a flagrant 1, which is defined in the NBA rulebook as unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent.

"I don't think I said that much," Rose said. "I touched on it here and there but I don't know if they were listening or whatever, but I feel justified a little bit knowing that they were paying attention to it."

Of course, the news game a day after the Bucks game was over.

"It's part of the game now," Rose said of the review. "There's nothing I can do about it. Like I said, I feel a little justified that they actually went back in and overturned it. But would I have wanted it yesterday? Yeah. But it's all part of the game, and thank God it was nothing serious and I can laugh about it today."

He also provided an update on his ankle.

"It's mild. Not a sprain," Rose said. "Nothing too serious. I've been getting a lot of treatment ever since this morning -- actually last night and then this morning just staying on top of it. Like I said yesterday, I just don't want to lose my conditioning because I feel like I'm in great shape right now."

Cleveland's next game is Tuesday against Rose's former team, the Chicago Bulls.

"I'm not rushing it," Rose said. "Of course I would want to if I could play tonight, but if it don't feel well Tuesday I'm just going to be patient with it and let it really heal before I get back on the court."

Jose Calderon?started in Rose's place on Saturday, scoring two points in 14 minutes in Cleveland's 114-93 loss to Orlando.?

"I think when you lose a point guard, we only have one true point guard left on the roster and that's Jose," Lue said. "He can run the plays, run the sets, get us organized early and then you can always go to? LeBron [James] and D-Wade [ Dwyane Wade] at the backup point. To start the game you don't want to put that kind of pressure on those guys to handle the ball every single possession."