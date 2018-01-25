NBRA accepts Kevin Durant's apology, looks forward to talks with NBPA

The National Basketball Referees Association tweeted Thursday that it had accepted Kevin Durant's apology for accusing an official of targeting him when he was ejected Tuesday night.

The NBRA also said in the tweet that this was the type of "common ground" that the organization and the National Basketball Players Association can reach when they meet next month regarding tensions between the league's players and officials.

Durant on Tuesday?accused official James Williams of targeting him in the second half after the two had a disagreement about a call early in the? Golden State Warriors' 123-112 victory over the New York Knicks. But on Wednesday at practice, Durant said:

"I looked at the plays, a couple techs, and I was being an a--h--- last night. I was being a jerk."

"That one foul at the end wasn't a foul," Durant continued. "I shouldn't have slammed the ball down like I did. I can go back and say that I was being a jerk last night, and I deserve whatever the league is going to throw at me."

"I wish I could apologize to James because that was out of my character."

Tension between players and officials have been a dominant theme this season, with multiple star players criticizing the manner in which referees have treated them.

ESPN's Chris Haynes contributed to this report.