NCAA agrees to historic $209M settlement over scholarship shortages

The NCAA has settled a lawsuit over cost-of-attendance shortages in thousands of scholarships that, if approved by a federal judge,?would be the second-largest legal settlement in its history at $208.7 million, according to a USA Today report.

The presumptive class-action settlement covers athletes who received traditional sports scholarships, instead of the kind the NCAA instituted in August 2015 that intend to cover the full cost of attending school, the settlement filings show.

The deal mostly includes scholarship athletes from Division I men's basketball, women's basketball and FBS football whose benefits were extended only to tuition, room, board, books and fees from the 2009-10 school year until the cost-of-attendance rules kicked in.

The average settlement payout is estimated to be nearly $6,800, documents filed Friday night in U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, showed.

Class-action status was being pursued for the portion of the case covered by Friday's settlement. The case is being heard by?Judge Claudia Wilken,?who also handled the landmark Ed O'Bannon antitrust case.

If Judge Wilkens approves Friday's settlement, eligible athletes will simply receive a check, without being required to file a claim.

The portion of the case settled Friday does not extend to another aspect of the lawsuit that challenges the NCAA's new limits on?compensation based on the?cost-of-attendance formula or a related case, in both of which the plaintiffs have requested an injunction to abolish the current limits, USA Today reported.?