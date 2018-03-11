NCAA tourney bracket projections

Before filling out your Tournament Challenge bracket, take some time and do your homework. For the 14th consecutive year, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has assigned a team of analysts to put together Insider's Tournament Guide, offering in-depth roster, system and statistical breakdowns for all 68 tournament teams to help you make smart picks.

Click on any of the teams below to get the inside scoop.

SOUTH

1 Virginia vs. 16 UMBC (FREE)

2 Cincinnati vs. 15 Georgia State

3 Tennessee vs. 14 Wright State

4 Arizona vs. 13 Buffalo

5 Kentucky vs. 12 Davidson

6 Miami (FL) vs. 11 Loyola (Chicago)

7 Nevada vs. 10 Texas

8 Creighton vs. 9 Kansas State

EAST

1 Villanova vs. 16 LIU Brooklyn/ Radford

2 Purdue vs. 15 Cal State Fullerton

3 Texas Tech vs. 14 Stephen F. Austin

4 Wichita State vs. 13 Marshall

5 West Virginia vs. 12 Murray State

6 Florida vs. 11 St. Bonaventure/ UCLA

7 Arkansas vs. 10 Butler

8 Virginia Tech vs. 9 Alabama

MIDWEST

1 Kansas vs. 16 Penn

2 Duke vs. 15 Iona

3 Michigan State vs. 14 Bucknell

4 Auburn vs. 13 Charleston

5 Clemson vs. 12 New Mexico State

6 TCU vs. 11 Arizona State/ Syracuse

7 Rhode Island vs. 10 Oklahoma

8 Seton Hall vs. 9 NC State

WEST

1 Xavier vs. 16 NC Central/ Texas Southern

2 North Carolina vs. 15 Lipscomb

3 Michigan vs. 14 Montana

4 Gonzaga vs. 13 UNC Greensboro

5 Ohio State vs. 12 South Dakota State

6 Houston vs. 11 San Diego State

7 Texas A&M vs. 10 Providence

8 Missouri vs. 9 Florida State