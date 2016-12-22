Nebraska safety Nathan Gerry ruled ineligible for Music City Bowl

Nebraska?All-Big Ten safety Nathan Gerry?has been ruled ineligible for the Dec. 30 Music City Bowl against the? Tennessee Volunteers, and the Cornhuskers also likely will be without starting quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr.

On Thursday, Coach Mike Riley said Gerry, a senior, and backup defensive back Boaz Joseph were ineligible for the game. Riley said neither player violated team rules, but they were determined to be ineligible by the university.

Gerry, a three-year starter, finished second on the team with 74 tackles, and had four interceptions this season.

Armstrong has been bothered by a hamstring injury since late in the regular season, and Riley said Thursday that his senior quarterback hadn't yet practiced during bowl prep. Armstrong has been doing some light running, Riley said, but the team is preparing as if Ryker Fyfe will start under center.

Fyfe, a senior, has two career starts, including the Nov. 19 Maryland game, when he threw for 220 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 win.