Nene reaches four-year deal to remain with Rockets, sources say

Veteran center Nene has agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal to re-sign with the Houston Rockets, according to a league source.

Nene, 34, served as a valuable reserve center for the Rockets after signing for the cap-room exception last season. He averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game, shooting a career-best 61.7 percent from the floor.

Nene's numbers improved in the playoffs (10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 70.6 field goal percentage), but his postseason ended prematurely due to a torn left adductor suffered during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs. The injury did not require surgery.

Nene has averaged 12.0 points and 6.3 rebounds during his 15-year career with the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Rockets. He has struggled with injuries throughout his career, as his 67 games played last regular season matched his most since 2010-11.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the terms of the deal.