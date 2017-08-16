NFL accuses union of Ezekiel Elliott leaks, union says NFL spreading 'lie'

The NFL and the NFLPA released dueling statements Wednesday regarding Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of a six-game suspension, with the league citing "shameful" attempts to discredit Elliott's accuser and the union accusing the NFL of spreading a "lie."

Shortly after news broke that commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday appointed Harold Henderson to be the arbiter for Elliott's appeal hearing on Aug. 29, the NFL accused the players union of leaking text messages sent by Elliott's ex-girlfriend in an effort to discredit her claims of domestic abuse.

The league's statement followed reports by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Yahoo! Sports that revealed text messages sent by Tiffany Thompson, Elliott's ex-girlfriend, that were included in the NFL's 160-page report of the findings of its investigation into Elliott's alleged domestic abuse.

"Over the past few days we've received multiple reports of the NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in [the] Ezekiel Elliott discipline case. It's a common tactic to attempt to prove the innocence of the accused by discrediting the victim -- in this case Ms. Thompson -- when coming forward to report such abuse," Joe Lockhart, the NFL's executive vice president of communications, said in a statement.

"Common or not, these tactics are shameful. Efforts to shame and blame victims are often what prevent people from coming forward to report violence and/or seek help in the first place."

The NFLPA responded with a statement calling the league's allegations that the union was spreading information about the case a "lie."

"The public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie. The NFLPA categorically denies the accusations made in this statement. We know the League office has a history of being exposed for its lack of credibility. This is another example of the NFL's hypocrisy on display and an attempt to create a sideshow to distract from their own failings in dealing with such serious issues. They should be ashamed for stooping to new lows," it said.

Elliott's appeal will focus on testimony given by Thompson to the NFL, according to documents obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Elliott will argue, according to the documents, that Thompson made multiple threats to "ruin his career." The appeal also will highlight text messages from Thompson that encouraged a friend to lie to police about an alleged domestic assault in July 2016.

The NFL Players Association officially filed an appeal of Elliott's six-game suspension on Tuesday. The NFL announced the suspension on Friday after a 13-month investigation, which started after Thompson accused Elliott of domestic violence in Columbus, Ohio.

Henderson, a former chairman of the NFL's management council executive committee, also was the arbiter for the appeal hearings of former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy and then- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. Henderson reduced Hardy's suspension for alleged domestic violence from 10 games to four in 2015 and upheld Peterson's indefinite suspension for child abuse in 2014.

The NFL Network first reported that Henderson would be the arbiter for Elliott's appeal. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the commissioner could have heard the appeal himself.

Elliott has not commented since training camp began, but he said via Twitter that he disagreed with the NFL's suspension. He is not required to be in attendance at the hearing. He can be involved through a conference call or teleconference.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office announced in September that it would not pursue charges against Elliott because of "conflicting and inconsistent information."

The NFL can penalize a player even if he's not facing legal charges.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones deferred comment on his feelings about Elliott's suspension when he spoke Tuesday. Before the suspension was announced, Jones said he did not anticipate any discipline from the NFL. Sources indicated Jones has been upset since the penalty was handed down.

"I'm best going to comment on this thing when I have all of our thoughts and plans in place," Jones said.

In a statement made after the league's ruling last week, Elliott's lawyers said, "The NFL's findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it 'cherry picks' so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence."