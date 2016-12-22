NFL kicking off 4-team, 3-week development league in April

The NFL will launch a spring development league in 2017, the NFL Management Council notified teams Thursday.

The "Spring League" will have four teams consisting of veteran free-agent players. Those four teams will train at Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, from April 5 through April 26.

Sirius NFL Radio broke the story.

This won't be a league in which teams can develop their own young players. NFL clubs are not allowed to allocate players to the league.

The four teams will play a total of six games.