NFL owners unanimously approve simplified catch rule

ORLANDO, Fla. -- NFL owners have approved the proposal to change the league's catch rule in a unanimous 32-0 vote.

The requirement to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of going to the ground no longer applies.

The new rule establishes three elements of a catch: control, in bounds and a "football move."

A football move, will be an act such as a third step, a reach toward the line to gain yardage or the ability to perform such an act. On-field officials will be required to judge whether it occurs.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said last week that the catch will continue to be subject to replay. "If someone asks, 'What is a catch?'" Vincent said, "we can say, 'It's control, two feet and perform a football act.' OK, now that makes sense."

The current proposal will ensure that controversial incompletions -- such as Calvin Johnson's infamous play in 2010 and Dez Bryant's in 2014 -- will instead be ruled completions in the future.