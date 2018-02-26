NHL trade deadline: Trade grades for every big deal

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski grade every deal that went down leading up to the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26.
Follow all the trade deadline action here.
Feb. 26
Paul Stastny to the Jets
The deal:
Winnipeg Jets get: C Paul Stastny
St. Louis Blues get: 2018 first-round pick, 2020 4th-round pick, C Erik Foley
Stastny deal a big win for Jets .
Ryan Hartman to the Predators
The deal:
Nashville Predators get: RW Ryan Hartman, 2018 fifth-round pick
Chicago Blackhawks get: 2018 first-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick, C Victor Ejdsell
Blackhawks get big haul trading Hartman to Predators.
Ian Cole to the Blue Jackets
The deal:
Columbus Blue Jackets get: D Ian Cole
Ottawa Senators get: C Nick Moutrey, 2020 third-round pick
Kaplan's grades for the deal.
Feb. 25
Rick Nash to the Bruins
The deal:
Boston Bruins get: LW Rick Nash
New York Rangers get: 2018 first-round pick, C Ryan Spooner, LW Matt Beleskey, D Ryan Lindgren, 2019 seventh-round pick
Kaplan's grades for the deal.
Tomas Plekanec to the Maple Leafs
The deal:
Toronto Maple Leafs get: C Tomas Plekanec, RW Kyle Baun
Montreal Canadiens get: 2018 second-round pick, D Rinat Valiev, LW Kerby Rychel
Wyshynski grades the Leafs and Habs on the trade.
Feb. 23
Derick Brassard to the Penguins
The deal:
Pittsburgh Penguins get: Center Derick Brassard, Center Vincent Dunn, right wing Tobias Lindberg, 2018 third-round pick
Ottawa Senators get: Goalie Filip Gustavsson, defenseman Ian Cole, 2018 first-round pick, 2019 third-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights get: Ryan Reaves, 2018 fourth-round pick
Kaplan's grades for the deal.
Feb. 22
Michael Grabner to the Devils
The deal:
New Jersey Devils get: Right wing Michael Grabner
New York Rangers get: Defenseman Yegor Rykov, 2018 second-round pick
Wyshynski's grades for the deal.