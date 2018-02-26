NHL trade deadline: Trade grades for every big deal

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski grade every deal that went down leading up to the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26.

Feb. 26

Paul Stastny to the Jets

The deal:

Winnipeg Jets get: C Paul Stastny

St. Louis Blues get: 2018 first-round pick, 2020 4th-round pick, C Erik Foley

Ryan Hartman to the Predators

The deal:

Nashville Predators get: RW Ryan Hartman, 2018 fifth-round pick

Chicago Blackhawks get: 2018 first-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick, C Victor Ejdsell

Ian Cole to the Blue Jackets

The deal:

Columbus Blue Jackets get: D Ian Cole

Ottawa Senators get: C Nick Moutrey, 2020 third-round pick

Feb. 25

Rick Nash to the Bruins

The deal:

Boston Bruins get: LW Rick Nash

New York Rangers get: 2018 first-round pick, C Ryan Spooner, LW Matt Beleskey, D Ryan Lindgren, 2019 seventh-round pick

Tomas Plekanec to the Maple Leafs

The deal:

Toronto Maple Leafs get: C Tomas Plekanec, RW Kyle Baun

Montreal Canadiens get: 2018 second-round pick, D Rinat Valiev, LW Kerby Rychel

Feb. 23

Derick Brassard to the Penguins

The deal:

Pittsburgh Penguins get: Center Derick Brassard, Center Vincent Dunn, right wing Tobias Lindberg, 2018 third-round pick

Ottawa Senators get: Goalie Filip Gustavsson, defenseman Ian Cole, 2018 first-round pick, 2019 third-round pick

Vegas Golden Knights get: Ryan Reaves, 2018 fourth-round pick

Feb. 22

Michael Grabner to the Devils

The deal:

New Jersey Devils get: Right wing Michael Grabner

New York Rangers get: Defenseman Yegor Rykov, 2018 second-round pick

